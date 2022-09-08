“We need a ship”: Paramount+ releases teaser for third and final season of ‘Picard’

Paramount+/Cr: Joe Pugliese

As part of Thursday’s streamed Star Trek Day Celebration, Paramount+ released a teaser for the third and final season of its Star Trek: The Next Generation spin-off, Picard.

The snippet shows Gates McFadden‘s Dr. Beverly Crusher apparently in trouble, and Patrick Stewart‘s Jean-Luc Picard gets the Star Trek: The Next Generation band back together to help. Jonathan Frakes‘ William Riker, LeVar Burton‘s Geordi LaForge, Marina Sirtis‘ Deanna Troi and Michael Dorn‘s Worf all appear in the teaser.

“Jean-Luc: Wherever you go, we go,” Riker insists.

“I need a ship,” Picard says.

“We need a ship,” Riker responds.

“I can’t ask you to put yourself in danger,” Picard tells his former first officer. “Since when?” Riker laughs.

As for that ship, they find one in the brand U.S.S. Titan. “Hello, beautiful,” Riker enthuses at the ship.

Fans also discover the ship is helmed by Jeri Ryan‘s Seven of Nine. Picard asks the commander to “do us the honor,” and she calls for the ship’s engines to “engage.”

The streaming service also revealed the show will return February 16, 2023.

