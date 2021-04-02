“We tried!” David Alan Grier on why there was never an ‘In Living Color’ reunion

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020(LOS ANGELES) — David Alan Grier reunites with his former In Living Color cast mate, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, in the Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on April 15.

Grier tells Entertainment Tonight of the reunion, “I never thought it would take 30 years, and I never thought it would be this show.”

Instead, Grier said when he got a call from Foxx, his mind went to the big screen. “I was like, ‘Here it comes! ‘Cause we’re about to do Django 2, baby! I’m getting that Oscar, here we go!” Grier laughs.

“And Jamie said, ‘I wanna do this sitcom, I want you to play my dad,’ Grier says, feigning disappointment. “And I said, ‘OK.'”

Speaking of Living Color and reunions, ET‘s Kevin Frazier asked why the cast of the influential sketch comedy show never got back together for a special.

“We tried. We tried!” Grier revealed. “But they had a new cast, so that was the first complication. And they they said ‘Well, maybe we can try to mix the old with the new…’ and it never got further than that.”

By Stephen Iervolino

