“We were starving” — Jason Momoa reveals his family struggled after 'Game of Thrones'

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Jason Momoa isn’t lacking for work these days, but the Aquaman star says it was a different story when he left HBO’s Game of Thrones in 2011.

The 41-year-old actor, who played Khal Drogo during the show’s first season, tells In Style that he, wife Lisa Bonet and their two children, Lola and Wolf — now 13 and 11, respectively — “were starving.”

“I couldn’t get work,” he adds. “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Momoa’s financial troubles are far behind him now. His upcoming projects include Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, set to open in October of 2021, and Zack Snyder’s re-cut Justice League, premiering on HBO Max, also in 2021.

By George Costantino

