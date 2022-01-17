Web of lies: Andrew Garfield reveals he lied to ex-girlfriend Emma Stone about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Stone and Garfied in 2014 — Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

(SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME) By now, most know that Andrew Garfield lied to a whole bunch of people about his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But he’s just revealed he lied to none other than his Amazing Spider-Man co-star — and ex-girlfriend — Emma Stone.

On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Garfield admitted it, laughing, “Emma kept on texting me and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!'”

“She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me,'” he laughed. “And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious. And then she saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk!'”

Garfield, a lifelong Spider-Man fan before he got to play him in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, had said of the secrecy, “It was such a lovely feeling to have a surprise party planned for everyone!”

The tick, tick…Boom star added, “I can’t avoid the fact that it had always been my fantasy to play that part inside the MCU…”

Garfield also reveals he was the one who came up with the No Way Home scene in which all three Spider-Men point at each other — imitating a popular meme.

Garfield said he felt the love that No Way Home fans showered on him, calling it “healing” after the poor reception to The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“You feel seen, and appreciated…I’m really humbled, man!”

And yes, Garfield says he’d “be open” to playing Spidey again.

