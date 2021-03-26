Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Godzilla vs. Kong – Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) — Ready, Set, Binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Nailed It! (Season 5) — Watch as a group of home bakers try to their hand at re-creating some beautifully crafted treats for a $10,000.

Bad Trip — Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery & Tiffany Haddish star in this hidden-camera comedy as they pull off pranks in front of unsuspecting people.



Navillera — Coming from two seemingly separately words, a 23-year-old man and a 70-year-old man forge an unexpected bond as they embark on a quest to become ballet dancers.

Loyiso Gola: Unlearing — South African comic Loyiso Gola takes the stage to dish out his unfiltered — and comical — take on race, identity, politics, and more.

Seaspiracy — This documentary dives deep into the alarming amount of destruction that humans have on marine life.

Who Killed Sara (Season 1) — After spending 18 years behind bars, Alex sets out on a relentless path of revenge as he attempts to prove that he was framed for his sister’s murder. What he uncovers, though, is much more than that.

DOTA:Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) — “A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game.”

Caught By A Wave — A lot can change in a summer. Caught by a Wave tells the story of a boy and girl who go from summer fling to heartbreak.

Secret Magic Control Agency — Hansel and Gretel are now secret agent spies in this computer-animated film. As they set out to find the missing king, they will put their magic and teamwork to the test.

Shtisel (Season 3) — “A Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckons with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life.”

Irregulars (Season 1) — Sherlock Holmes has enlisted the help of a “crew of misfits” to investigate a series of supernatural crimes around London.

A Week Away — This spiritually uplifting musical follows a troubled teen as he navigates his way through summer camp to find a place where he truly belongs.

Pagglait — In this comedy-drama a widowed woman struggles to grieve as she deals with her eccentric family and a shocking discovery about her late husband.

HBOMax

Godzilla vs. Kong — It’s the battle of the beasts! Gozilla and Kong face-off in this sci-fi action film, but it could be the end for both of them as humanity plots to take back the earth for good.

The Runaway Bunny — Based on the 1942 picture book written by Margaret Wise Brown, the book follows the story of a bunny who wants to run away. However, his mother informs him “if you run away, I will run after you.”

Hulu

Solar Opposites (Season 2) — After taking refuge on Earth for what was supposed to be a temporary situation, this family of animated aliens has to grapple with the fact that they may never make it home.

Disney+

Mighty Ducks Game Changers: Game On (Season 1) — After failing to make the hockey team, a boy sets out to form his own team with the help of Gordon Bombay, the Ducks’ original coach.

Amazon Prime

Invincible (Season 1) — “Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man; as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.”



La Templanza (The Vineyard) (Season 1)

By Danielle Long

