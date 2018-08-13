“Weird Al” Yankovic to get his Hollywood star August 27

Disney XD/Rick Rowell(HOLLYWOOD) — “Weird Al” Yankovic haters can “Eat It” later this month: Their hero is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The famed song parodist will be honored August 27 with the 2,643rd star, located at 6914 Hollywood Boulevard, across from the TCL Chinese Theater. On hand to pay tribute to Yankovic will be his mentor, Dr. Demento, and comic actor Thomas Lennon. Via Twitter, Al has invited everyone to “come on down!”

If you can’t make it to the event, it’ll be live streamed at Walkoffame.com at 11:30am PT.

Over the years, “Weird Al” has become the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, as well as a pop culture icon. He’s won four Grammys and has scored hits including “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Word Crimes.”

