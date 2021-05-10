“Welcome back, Eddie Brock”: Check out new trailer to sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The footage shows Tom Hardy‘s Eddie Brock getting along with his new “roommate” — the tar-colored alien parasite that lives inside him, and can envelop him completely, giving him massive power.

While Eddie gets his day started, his “partner” cooks a messy, massive breakfast for the both of them. Venom’s tentacles are busy both prepping food and turning up the classic song “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” for it to sing along to.

Brock’s “secret” is apparently welcomed by the deli owner they saved in the original: they both warmly greet her as Eddie goes about his day.

The trailer mimics the black comedy tone of the original Marvel comic, and builds on the 2018 original, which made more than $856 million worldwide.

But, as a mid-credits scene in the first film teased, there’s a new menace growing. Woody Harrelson‘s death row inmate Cletus Kasady has been following Eddie’s career as a journalist and an avenging superhero, Hannibal Lecter-style.

However, when Kasady faces his death by lethal injection, let’s say it doesn’t go as planned. His own alien parasite, called Carnage, is unleashed, setting up a face-off between it and Eddie’s own creature.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters September 24.

