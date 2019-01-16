“We'll be seeing you…” Third 'John Wick' movie drops trailer teases

Lionsgate/Nico Tavernese (NEW YORK) — After teasing the upcoming third chapter in the John Wick movie franchise, a title and trailer announcement were revealed Tuesday. The film’s official Twitter page posted a series of short clips featuring Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the titular character, starting with with the message, “We’ll be seeing you…John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is in theaters May 17.

Another tweet encourages people to text a number and get a “one-hour head start.” If you do, you hear a message that says, “Welcome. As an esteemed member, you will be granted access to our finest amenities. We will text you at this number in the days to come. Be prepared.”

Finally, a third tweet warns, “The clock is ticking.” The trailer’s expected sometime Thursday.

