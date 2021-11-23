Wendy Williams’ brother shuts down rumors she’s confined to wheelchair, showing signs of dementia

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Wendy Williams‘ brother, Tommy, is speaking out after reports emerged that the talk show host has been confined to a wheelchair and is showing signs of dementia.

According to The Sun, Tommy said Wendy is not “displaying that type of behavior to the family.”

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said, adding that he and the rest of their family, all of whom reside in Florida, “routinely” visits and checks on Wendy.

Tommy continued, “So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

Wendy’s brother even shared that his sister could possibly be traveling down to Florida to spend the upcoming holiday with the family, adding, “I am trying to find out if she’s coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean, she’s normal like that.”

Tommy’s update comes after The Ricky Smiley Morning Show’s Toine The Don, also known as Antoine Edwards shared the supposed update on Wendy’s health. “It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet,” he said.

Wendy last gave fans an update on her health on November 8.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

Due to Wendy’s absence, The Wendy Show has aired its 13th season with a slew of celebrity guest hosts, including Leah Remini, Michael Rappaport and Sherri Shepherd. Fat Joe and Remi Ma are co-hosting for Thanksgiving week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.