‘Wendy Williams Show’ taps guest hosts to stand in for Williams amid her “serious” health complications

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for host Wendy Williams to officially return to her daytime talk show.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, The Wendy Williams Show announced that due to Williams’ ongoing health concerns, she won’t be able to return as host for the season 13 premiere on October 18.

“The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” the message begins. “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.”

Although the statement does not offer specific details on Williams’ condition, the note states that “more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The news of the Williams’ delayed return as host comes after the show’s initial September 20 premiere date was pushed back several times due to her continued health issues, including testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

After calling Wendy a “valued and stalwart member” of Debmar-Mercury, The Wendy Williams Show‘s production company, the message promises that “as soon as [Wendy’s] ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

“We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers,” the statement concludes.

