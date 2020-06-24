“We're never done with the past”: Lin Manuel-Miranda links 'Hamilton' with the Black Lives Matter struggle

ABC/Arturo Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — “We’re never done with the past.” That’s the word from Hamilton‘s multi-award-winning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, regarding the relevance of his historical Broadway phenomenon to current events.

In a video visit on Tuesday night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miranda noted it’s easy to see how today’s protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd echo his creation, which centered on the founding of this country.

Fallon marveled that some protesters have even been spotted carrying posters bearing Hamilton‘s lyrics, like “It’s not a moment, it’s a movement.”

Miranda explained, “What’s weird about the show is, because it brushes up against sort of the origins of our country, it just hits different.” Hamilton, although set in the past, will always ring true, Miranda says, “because we’re constantly dealing with the past. …We’re never done with the past. We’re never done with the sins of the Founders, we’re never done with the flaws of the Founders.”

A filmed version of Hamilton will start streaming on Disney+ on Friday, July 3, timed intentionally for Independence Day.

