“We’re not in character”: David Schwimmer spills details about next week’s ‘Friends’ reunion

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show that airs on our shores Friday night on BBC America, David Schwimmer spilled a bit of tea on the upcoming Friends reunion.

The actor confirmed the long-delayed show is shooting next week in Los Angeles, and more than any of his other co-stars have, gave some solid details.

Long story short, don’t expect to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, and Joey as you knew them.

“I’ll be myself. I’ll be David,” Schwimmer said of the unscripted special. “We’re not in character…we’re all ourselves, the real people.”

However, he added a cryptic caveat, “But there is one section, I don’t want to give away — where we all read something.”

Norton asked Schwimmer if he’s studied up on the show, which wrapped up in 2004, in preparation for the event.

“You know, It’s really funny. I should have been doing that,” Schwimmer replied, to laughs. “And I really have very little excuse. But I haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 episodes.”

Schwimmer laughed, “I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days.”

The Friends reunion special will air later this year on HBO Max.

By Stephen Iervolino

