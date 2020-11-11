'West Wing,' 'The Good Doctor' star Richard Schiff tests positive for COVID-19

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images(VANCOUVER) — Richard Schiff, who stars as Dr. Aaron Glassman on the ABC series The Good Doctor, revealed on Tuesday that he and wife Sheila Kelley tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3.

Taking to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis, Schiff openly admitted that contracting the novel coronavirus came at a very strange time for the couple.

“On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives,” the Emmy Award winner confessed before focusing on their health battle.

“This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again,” said Schiff. “We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing.”

The West Wing alum chose not to elaborate further and signed off by sending his love.

Shortly after, Kelley — who also stars on The Good Doctor — took to her Instagram to speak candidly about the symptoms they’re experiencing.

“We‘re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker,” the 59-year-old actress revealed. “One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly.”

Kelley went on to warn her healthy fans about the severity of the virus, noting, “For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing.”

She also extended her support to those who are all too familiar with her battle, assuring, “Breathe deeply. Breathe slowly. Breathe fully. We will get through this together.”

According to Deadline, production for the ABC medical drama has not been stopped in light of Schiff’s or Kelley’s positive test results. The publication says that the current plan is to continue filming while the two are in isolation.

It is also believed Schiff and Kelley were exposed off-set.

By Megan Stone

