Westeros World: HBO gives “Game of Thrones” prequel series the thumbs-up

HBO/Helen Sloane(LOS ANGELES) — Game of Thrones fans no longer need to mourn the loss of the series after its upcoming final season: HBO announced it has ordered a prequel to the hit show, Variety reports.

The new show will take place thousands of years before the adventures, bloody battles, and palace intrigue that fans have come to know surrounding the show’s central Lannister and Stark families.

The new series is expected to reveal more secrets about the world of Westeros and explain each family’s origin stories — and who better to tell those tales on the small screen than George R.R. Martin, on whose books the Emmy winning show is based.

Martin will produce the prequel series with Jane Goldman.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019.

