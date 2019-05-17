What are the odds of Jon Snow dying in the 'Game of Thrones' finale? Let's find out

HBO(LAS VEGAS) — Unless you’ve recently been incinerated by a dragon, you already know Game of Thrones airs its final episode Sunday.

Not surprising, the sports betting site BetOnline.AG is letting you put money on just how the show will end. You can bet on everything from who will be killed and how — dagger? dragon? poison? — to which character will speak last on the series.

You can also bet on how high critics will score the episode on Rotten Tomatoes, and — because this is Game of Thrones — whether or not there’ll be nudity in the finale. Here are BetOnline.AG’s odds for the final episode of Game of Thrones: First Stark to Perish

Arya -200

Sansa 3/2

Bran 6/1 How Many Starks will Perish in Final Episode?

Over/Under 1.5 Starks Method By Which Daenerys Targaryen Perishes

Sword or Dagger -600

Daenerys Targaryen Survives 3/1

Axe 8/1

Hanging 10/1

Takes Own Life 10/1

Arrow 16/1

Physical Force 20/1

Poison 22/1

Fire 66/1 Jon Snow to Survive by End of Season 8?

YES -800

NO +500 Method By Which Jon Snow Perishes

Jon Snow Survives -600

Sword or Dagger 3/1

Fire 5/1

Axe 6/1

Hanging 6/1

Physical Force 16/1

Arrow 20/1

Takes Own Life 20/1

Poison 25/1 Will Tyrion Lannister Perish in Final Episode?

YES +300

NO -500 Will Grey Worm Perish in Final Episode?

YES +200

NO -300 Named Characters Dragon Will Kill in Final Episode

Over/Under

1/2 Characters Last Character to Speak in Final Episode

Samwell Tarly 1/1

Jon Snow 2/1

Tyrion Lannister 2/1

Bran Stark 5/1

Sansa Stark 10/1

Daenerys Targaryen 12/1

Arya Stark 14/1

Bronn 20/1 Will The Four Remaining Starks be Shown Together?

YES -180

NO +140 Will There be Nudity in Final Episode?

YES +260

NO -420 Episode 6 Metascore Rating via Meta Critic

Over/Under 74.5 Metascore Episode 6 Score via Rotten Tomatoes

Over/Under 5.5 score

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.