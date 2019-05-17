What are the odds of Jon Snow dying in the 'Game of Thrones' finale? Let's find out
(LAS VEGAS) — Unless you’ve recently been incinerated by a dragon, you already know Game of Thrones airs its final episode Sunday.
Not surprising, the sports betting site BetOnline.AG is letting you put money on just how the show will end. You can bet on everything from who will be killed and how — dagger? dragon? poison? — to which character will speak last on the series.
You can also bet on how high critics will score the episode on Rotten Tomatoes, and — because this is Game of Thrones — whether or not there’ll be nudity in the finale.
Here are BetOnline.AG’s odds for the final episode of Game of Thrones:
First Stark to Perish
Arya -200
Sansa 3/2
Bran 6/1
How Many Starks will Perish in Final Episode?
Over/Under 1.5 Starks
Method By Which Daenerys Targaryen Perishes
Sword or Dagger -600
Daenerys Targaryen Survives 3/1
Axe 8/1
Hanging 10/1
Takes Own Life 10/1
Arrow 16/1
Physical Force 20/1
Poison 22/1
Fire 66/1
Jon Snow to Survive by End of Season 8?
YES -800
NO +500
Method By Which Jon Snow Perishes
Jon Snow Survives -600
Sword or Dagger 3/1
Fire 5/1
Axe 6/1
Hanging 6/1
Physical Force 16/1
Arrow 20/1
Takes Own Life 20/1
Poison 25/1
Will Tyrion Lannister Perish in Final Episode?
YES +300
NO -500
Will Grey Worm Perish in Final Episode?
YES +200
NO -300
Named Characters Dragon Will Kill in Final Episode
Over/Under
1/2 Characters
Last Character to Speak in Final Episode
Samwell Tarly 1/1
Jon Snow 2/1
Tyrion Lannister 2/1
Bran Stark 5/1
Sansa Stark 10/1
Daenerys Targaryen 12/1
Arya Stark 14/1
Bronn 20/1
Will The Four Remaining Starks be Shown Together?
YES -180
NO +140
Will There be Nudity in Final Episode?
YES +260
NO -420
Episode 6 Metascore Rating via Meta Critic
Over/Under 74.5 Metascore
Episode 6 Score via Rotten Tomatoes
Over/Under 5.5 score
