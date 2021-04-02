What? Regé-Jean Page won’t return for second season of ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix(LONDON) — Sorry, Regé-Jean Page fans: Bridgerton‘s resident hunk, who plays the Duke of Hastings, will not be back for season two of the binge-worthy Netflix series.

The news was revealed via a tweet from, naturally, the show’s omniscient society gossip writer, Lady Whistledown. “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the missive begins.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” concludes the message, which is titled “Your Grace, it has been a pleasure.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Page only had a one-season contract, and the sophomore season was always intended to focus on Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton.

For his part, Page just posted to his Instagram a dapper photo of himself on horseback, tipping his hat to the camera. “The ride of a life time [sic]” he wrote.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined,” the actor noted.

“The love is real and will just keep growing,” he concluded.

With Page now freed of his contractual obligation, will he trade his frilly frock for James Bond’s tux, as has been rumored? Stay tuned.

By Stephen Iervolino

