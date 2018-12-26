What to watch the rest of the holiday week

“Stan & Ollie”; Sony ClassicsGot a little more time to relax this holiday week? Here are a few new flicks and shows that may be worth your time.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

The second season of Netflix’s coming-of-age sitcom Alexa & Katie is out on the streaming platform today. The first season of the series featured one of the main character’s battling cancer, and how she navigated the diagnosis — and high school — with the help of her friend.

Friday, Dec. 28

Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly star as legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Ollie Hardy in the film Stan & Ollie. Set late in their lives, their friendship is tested in this story about love and one of the world’s most celebrated and enduring comedic partnerships.

The new original Netflix series Selection Day also drops Friday. Based on Aravind Adiga’s 2016 novel, it tells the story of two young men in India whose father drills into them the importance of succeeding in cricket from an early age — only one of the brothers doesn’t like the sport and rebels.

Saturday, Dec. 29

And because you can really never get enough cheesy Hallmark holiday romances, catch Carlos PenaVega’s latest, A Midnight Kiss, at 8 p.m. A party planner falls in love while planning her family’s biggest job of the year, a New Year’s Eve celebration.

