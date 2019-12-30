What's the buzz? Sharon Stone back on Bumble after dating site thought she was a fake

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re on Bumble, and really dig Sharon Stone, guess what? She’s back on the dating site.

Apparently the Basic Instinct actress had been bounced, because let’s face it: Who’d ever have believed Sharon Stone would be on Bumble?

“I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. ????,” the 61-year-old bombshell complained to the company via Twitter, explaining, “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

“Don’t shut me out of the hive,” she pleaded.

It worked. When Bumble realized it was the real McCoy, and not some catfishing scam behind Stone’s profile pic, she was reinstated.

“You can get back to Bumbling!,” the punny company responded. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

Lucky her, a lone hero named StachesStashes was quick to reply to the good news: “hello sharon if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by talk to ya soon.”

Happy hunting, Sharon!

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.