What's the most overrated TV show by state?
(LOS ANGELES) — We all have that TV show that we just don’t “get” in terms of popularity, and that led the website Reviews.org to poll Americans by state to see which popular shows they think are the most overrated.
Long story short: eight states named Parks and Recreation as the most-overrated show, the most by state.
However, by population — because tiny Rhode Island doesn’t like Parks and Rec — the beloved animated show Rick and Morty, which was named most overrated by 7 states, including Maine, Wyoming, and Arizona, technically earned the “most overrated” title.
Fifty-eight percent of those polled called the absurdist show overrated, the most overall.
For the record, they’re wrong.
Other neat factoids the survey revealed:
- 64% of women said Game of Thrones is overrated.
- 60% of men said Friends is overrated.
- On average, people over the age of 54 said every show on Reviews.org’s list is overrated 64% of the time.
Here’s the full listing by state:
Alabama – The Walking Dead
Alaska – The Walking Dead
Arizona – Rick and Morty
Arkansas – Rick and Morty
California – The Walking Dead
Colorado – Parks and Recreation
Connecticut – The Walking Dead
Delaware – The Big Bang Theory
District of Columbia – Game of Thrones
Florida – Game of Thrones
Georgia – Friends
Hawaii – The Walking Dead
Idaho – The Simpsons
Illinois – The Walking Dead
Indiana – Friends
Iowa – The Big Bang Theory
Kansas – Parks and Recreation
Kentucky – Game of Thrones
Louisiana – The Office
Maine – Rick and Morty
Maryland – The Big Bang Theory
Massachusetts – Rick and Morty
Michigan – The Office
Minnesota – Parks and Recreation
Mississippi – The Simpsons
Missouri – Parks and Recreation
Montana – Rick and Morty
Nebraska – The Simpsons
Nevada – Rick and Morty
New Hampshire – The Big Bang Theory
New Jersey – The Big Bang Theory
New Mexico – Parks and Recreation
New York – Game of Thrones
North Carolina – Game of Thrones
North Dakota – The Simpsons
Ohio – Parks and Recreation
Oklahoma – The Simpsons
Oregon – Parks and Recreation
Pennsylvania – The Office
Rhode Island – Parks and Recreation
South Carolina – Breaking Bad
South Dakota – Friends
Tennessee – Game of Thrones
Texas – The Walking Dead
Utah – The Simpsons
Vermont – The Big Bang Theory
Virginia – The Office
Washington – Friends
West Virginia – The Simpsons
Wisconsin – The Big Bang Theory
Wyoming – Rick and Morty
By Stephen Iervolino
