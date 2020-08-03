What's the most overrated TV show by state?

Adult Swim(LOS ANGELES) — We all have that TV show that we just don’t “get” in terms of popularity, and that led the website Reviews.org to poll Americans by state to see which popular shows they think are the most overrated.

Long story short: eight states named Parks and Recreation as the most-overrated show, the most by state.

However, by population — because tiny Rhode Island doesn’t like Parks and Rec — the beloved animated show Rick and Morty, which was named most overrated by 7 states, including Maine, Wyoming, and Arizona, technically earned the “most overrated” title.

Fifty-eight percent of those polled called the absurdist show overrated, the most overall.

For the record, they’re wrong.

Other neat factoids the survey revealed:

64% of women said Game of Thrones is overrated.

60% of men said Friends is overrated.

On average, people over the age of 54 said every show on Reviews.org’s list is overrated 64% of the time.

Here’s the full listing by state:

Alabama – The Walking Dead

Alaska – The Walking Dead

Arizona – Rick and Morty

Arkansas – Rick and Morty

California – The Walking Dead

Colorado – Parks and Recreation

Connecticut – The Walking Dead

Delaware – The Big Bang Theory

District of Columbia – Game of Thrones

Florida – Game of Thrones

Georgia – Friends

Hawaii – The Walking Dead

Idaho – The Simpsons

Illinois – The Walking Dead

Indiana – Friends

Iowa – The Big Bang Theory

Kansas – Parks and Recreation

Kentucky – Game of Thrones

Louisiana – The Office

Maine – Rick and Morty

Maryland – The Big Bang Theory

Massachusetts – Rick and Morty

Michigan – The Office

Minnesota – Parks and Recreation

Mississippi – The Simpsons

Missouri – Parks and Recreation

Montana – Rick and Morty

Nebraska – The Simpsons

Nevada – Rick and Morty

New Hampshire – The Big Bang Theory

New Jersey – The Big Bang Theory

New Mexico – Parks and Recreation

New York – Game of Thrones

North Carolina – Game of Thrones

North Dakota – The Simpsons

Ohio – Parks and Recreation

Oklahoma – The Simpsons

Oregon – Parks and Recreation

Pennsylvania – The Office

Rhode Island – Parks and Recreation

South Carolina – Breaking Bad

South Dakota – Friends

Tennessee – Game of Thrones

Texas – The Walking Dead

Utah – The Simpsons

Vermont – The Big Bang Theory

Virginia – The Office

Washington – Friends

West Virginia – The Simpsons

Wisconsin – The Big Bang Theory

Wyoming – Rick and Morty

By Stephen Iervolino

