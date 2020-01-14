When They See Us' star Jharrel Jerome says he'd love to play this Marvel superhero

Miles Morales (center) in “Into The Spider-Verse”/Sony Pictures Animation. © 2018 CTMG, Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Fresh off of his Critics Choice Award win, When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome says he has his eyes set on a major superhero role.

In an interview with Variety, Jerome said he’s love to take his shot at a live action version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“Miles Morales, live action Spider-Man,” said Jerome when asked about his dream role. “That’d be tight!”

Fans seemed excited of the notion, with many sharing their support.

“Give him this role omg,” wrote one fan.



“This would be brilliant,” shared another. “Spider man into the spider-verse was amazing. So yep agree – he would be good for this.”

When a few trolls claimed that Jerome, who’s 22, is too “old” to play the teenage Miles Morales, many fans were quick to call out the fact that the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, is older than Jerome.

“Everyone is saying he’s too old in the comments like he’s not 22 and tom holland is 23 playing peter parker who is 16,” wrote the fan. “I see right through y’all.”



