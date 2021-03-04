Whitney Cummings gets “I love Jennifer Aniston” tattoo on her foot

ABC — ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — Whitney Cummings just figured out the perfect way to get a good laugh and express her love for the one and only Jennifer Aniston — by getting it tattooed on her foot.

During a new episode of her podcast Good For You, the 38-year-old comedian let her guest, super-influencer Hannah Stocking, tattoo the phrase “I [heart] J” on her foot, with the heart being the actual shape.

“There’s nothing I won’t do for a laugh. I’m fully getting an ‘I love Jennifer Aniston’ tattoo,” Cummings joked. “This is so dumb, and I’m so into it…Jen’s gonna see this.”

Whitney has been friends with Jennifer, 52, for years and attended the actress’ wedding to ex Justin Theroux in 2015.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.