Whitney Houston biopic nabbed by Sony for 2022 release

Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic has landed a studio, and a tentative release date.

According to Deadline, Sony’s TriStar Pictures has won the bidding for I Wanna Dance with Somebody and is laying claim to a Thanksgiving, 2022 release date. Sony reportedly beat out around six streaming companies and studios to score the project.

Music producer and Whitney’s mentor Clive Davis is producing the film, which has the blessing of the Whitney Houston Estate. Stella Meghie, whose most recent film is The Photograph, is on board to direct, with Bohemian Rhapsody scribe Anthony McCarten writing the script and co-producing.

The producers previously described the movie as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration,” while still being “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted” from Whitney.

Whitney passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.

