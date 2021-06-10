Whoopi Goldberg joins animated feature ‘Luck;’ watch teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick…BOOM; & more

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Whoopi Goldberg has been tapped to voice the lead role in Apple+’s new animated feature, Luck, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Directed by Peggy Holmes, the story centers on “the unluckiest girl in the world,” who comes together with magical creatures to “uncover a powerful force.” Goldberg will voice The Captain, the “tough as nails” head of security who keeps bad luck out of the Land of Good Luck. The EGOT winner joins previously announced cast member Jane Fonda, who will voice The Dragon, the CEO of the Land of Good Luck. A release date for Luck has yet to be announced.

In other news, Netflix has release a teaser-trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s directorial debut, tick, tick…BOOM. Set in 1990, the film is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson. It follows Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring theater composer who hopes to leave his job waiting tables to create the next great American musical. The film also star Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. tick, tick…BOOM is set for release sometime in the fall.

Finally, Desus & Mero are officially headed by to the studio to record their late-night Showtime series, Deadline reports. The late-night duo will return to a newly revamped studio on June 20 for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic forced them to shoot their show remotely. Lil Nas X has been scheduled as their first guest back in studio.

