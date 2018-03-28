Whoopi Goldberg joins Tiffany Haddish in Tyler Perry's comedy “The List”

ABC/Yolanda Perez(LOS ANGELES) — Whoopi Goldberg is headed back to the big screen.

According to Deadline, Goldberg has joined the cast of the upcoming Tyler Perry comedy The List. She joins Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, Have and the Have Nots actress Tika Sumpter and Power‘s Omari Hardwick in the film.

The film, directed and produced by Perry, follows a woman, played by Sumpter, who’s currently in an online relationship with a man who may be “catfishing” her. Haddish plays Sumpter’s “wild” sister, whom she reunites with when she’s released from prison.

At this time there is no word on who Goldberg will play.

This will be the first major studio feature for The View co-host since appearing in Chris Rock’s Top Five and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2014.

The List is set to be released on November 2, 2018.