Whoopi Goldberg says after ten years, 'The View' “isn't enough” anymore

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Whoopi Goldberg has been on The View for a decade now, and in a new interview with The New York Times magazine, she admits that appearing on the successful morning talk show alone isn’t satisfying anymore.

Asked if The View allows her to fulfill her creative impulses, she says flatly, “No.” Asked, “What creative fulfillment do you get from doing it?” she simply responds, “It’s my job.”

Whoopi continues, “What you’re asking is ‘Is The View enough?’ It’s not. Ten years is a long time, and now I’m starting to do other stuff. I’m doing books. I’m [venturing] into THC products. I’m creating…clothes.”

Whoopi was referring to the company she and a friend started in 2016 that sells cannabis products for pain relief purposes; and to the clothing line, DubGee, that she started this year.

When asked how The View became a show famous for presenting different, often dissenting points of view, the Oscar-winner tells the magazine, “I don’t really watch the show, so I don’t know. And I didn’t watch the show before I was on.”

“I guess there’s nothing else like it. And because it’s live, I’m always surprised when people say the things they say,” she adds. “But you know, it’s five people talking, and then there’s this fascination with women and fighting.”

When asked her opinion of that fascination, Whoopi responds, “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. Grow up. It’s a show. This is what we do for a living.”

She does make one thing clear, though.

“When everybody says, ‘Oh, Whoopi is a liberal’ — I don’t stand for either party,” she explains. “Because for me, back then, they were both full of bleep.”

