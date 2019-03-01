“Who's the Boss?” and “Soap” star Katherine Helmond dead at 89

ABC Television/Fotos International/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Katherine Helmond, the Emmy-nominated, flame-haired star of the ’70s sitcom Soap, as well as TV’s Who’s the Boss? has died, Variety reports.

Helmond, who played Jessica Tate on Soap, and Judith Light’s character’s mom Mona Robinson on Who’s The Boss, died February 23 from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease, according to the publication. She was 89.

Helmond’s role in Soap earned her four Emmy nominations; she grabbed another two nods for her role on Who’s the Boss. Helmond also had recurring roles on the Craig T. Nelson sitcom Coach, playing Doris Sherman, and on Everybody Loves Raymond, playing Debra Barone’s mother, Lois Whelan.

The movies she appeared in include Family Plot, Overboard, Time Bandits, Brazil and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. She also provided the voice for Lizzie, the Ford Model T, in the three animated Cars films from Disney/Pixar.

A Broadway star as well as a film and TV actress, Helmond won a Tony Award in 1973 for her role in the Eugene O’Neill play The Great God Brown.

Helmond’s Who’s the Boss co-star Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Katherine Helmond has passed away. My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine.”

