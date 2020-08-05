'Who's the Boss?' reboot gets green light

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — A reboot of the 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss? is in the works, with original stars Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza attached to star and executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter; the pair will reprise their respective roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli.

The reboot will reportedly follow Samantha’s life as a single mother, now living in the same house where the original was set, and her relationship with her now-retired dad.

Judith Light and Danny Pintauro, who also starred in the original, are not yet attached to the new series as of yet. Katherine Helmond, who also starred in the original series, which aired on ABC from 1984-1992, died in 2019.