Whose outfits stood out the most at the 2021 Met Gala?

Fashion was on high display at this year’s Met Gala, celebrating the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Of course, the night drew a mix of spectacular and not-so-spectacular looks from those who attended.

Let’s take a look at the night’s best-dressed first, with Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X (and his multiple wardrobe changes) and Jennifer Hudson being hailed by social media users as the night’s winners.

Hudson’s crimson gown paid homage to a classic Aretha Franklin look, with fans praising the birthday girl for her “chic” appearance.

Eilish also seemingly paid tribute to an icon of the past, with her blush pink gown drawing comparisons to the late Marilyn Monroe. One fan dubbed her “a real Disney princess” in a tweet that amassed over 3,000 likes in an hour.

Lil Nas X was like a Russian doll on Monday night — arriving in an oversized gold, velvet Versace cloak that revealed gold armor underneath and — under the armor — was a bedazzled gold and black bodysuit. Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk declared him the winner of the night.

Keke Palmer, Simu Liu, Lupita Nyong’o and Gabrielle Union were also praised for their classy attire.

As for the worst dressed, Kim Kardashian, Dan Levy and Addison Rae were blasted online for their polarizing looks.

Kardashian’s all-black bodysuit that covered her up to her head was derided on social media, with some comparing her look to that of a Xenomorph from the Alien franchise.

Levy’s puffy-shouldered bodysuit was panned, with one fan saying he looked like “one of Seth Rogen‘s vases.”

Rae’s red dress flopped with Met Gala critics — with one remarking, “Why’s Addison Rae got the Karen trim.”

Also among the worst dressed, according to critics, were Kim Petras, Pete Davidson, Lorde, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart.

