“Why do they always have to go bigger?!” See action-packed trailer to ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’

Universal dropped the action-packed new trailer to Jurassic Park: Dominion, and it’s a doozy. Not only does it reunite original Jurassic Park series stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, it has them joining Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard during what’s become an extinction-level event.

And by “extinction level,” we’re talking humans, not dinos.

The preview begins with the voice of the late Richard Attenborough‘s Dr. Hammond from the original film, talking about why he played God to launch his amusement park, as we see the results, years later: Dinosaurs running loose everywhere.

One scene has a herd of dinos running free like mustangs on snow-covered plains; eventually we see Pratt’s Owen Grady on horseback, herding them as they run.

Owen later tries to convince Howard’s Claire Dearing to help him protect their raptor pal Blue and her baby. “Humans and dinosaurs can’t co-exist,” she insists. “We created an ecological disaster!”

As the preview progresses, it becomes obvious that the situation is out of control, and who better to tap to help than Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm.

“We not only lack dominion over nature,” Malcolm notes later in the trailer, “we’re subordinate to it.”

As proof, we see our heroes being stalked, all over the world, by all manner of thunder lizards. One shot shows Owen and Claire on a plane that’s attacked mid-air by a giant pterodactyl.

Another scene shows Grant, Malcolm, Sattler and the gang in the crosshairs of a massive dinosaur. “Don’t move,” they say in unison, in a callback to the 1993 original.

“Bigger!” Malcolm whispers. “Why do they always have to go bigger!?”

Jurassic World: Dominion, the last in director Colin Trevorrow‘s trilogy, opens June 10.

