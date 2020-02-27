Why Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow's coronavirus masks aren't necessary: Experts

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Famous stars are showing off the way they are protecting themselves while traveling amid warnings and public speculation regarding coronavirus.

A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for a “significant disruption” from the virus, celebrities including Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow showed off on social media the face masks they sported while traveling on Wednesday.

Many similar images have circulated across the Internet lately, with public concern over coronavirus increasing daily.

At a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said, “Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country.”

Many followers took to the comments on Hudson’s post to question whether or not these masks are effective.

Paltrow used a somewhat less serious tone in her caption, referencing her role in 2011 movie, “Contagion” in the caption.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.” she wrote.

Experts say wearing masks are not necessarily beneficial to many. Actually, the masks might even bring about negative effects.

“The mask itself can become contaminated and serve as a source of infection, actually doing more harm than good,” Dr. Jonathan Grein told ABC News. “You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it,” the CDC said. “A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected.”

The CDC also doesn’t recommend to the general public using facemasks as a method of protection from coronavirus or other respiratory illnesses.

