Why Monica Lewinsky's story won't be part of “American Crime Story”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(HOLLYWOOD) — Ryan Murphy has nixed the idea of doing an American Crime Story season about Monica Lewinsky.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the famed showrunner explained he’s no longer interested in making a new season of his hit F/X series about the former White House intern, despite having optioned Jeffrey Toobins’ book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal that Nearly Brought Down the President.

Murphy added that he’s already informed Lewinsky of his decision.

“I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,'” he told the publication. “‘If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the god****n money.'”

Past seasons of American Crime Story have focused on O.J. Simpson’s murder trial and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Murphy, 52, who earlier this year signed a five-year contract with Netflix that’s reportedly worth up to $300 million, has a number of other projects already in play. In addition to working on an American Crime Story season about Hurricane Katrina, he’s also casting an eighth season of American Horror Story and has been developing Feud 2, based on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce.

“Still talking about it. We’re still deciding it,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly last month of Feud 2. “I have the new Netflix deal and I have all my shows with Fox, I don’t want to do something unless the scripts are ready and the casts are ready. I’m taking my time and just trying to get everything right.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.