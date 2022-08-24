“Why on earth would you want to be real?” See Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo in live-action ‘Pinocchio’ trailer

Walt Disney Pictures

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks is joined by Oscar and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo in the second trailer to Disney’s live-action Pinocchio.

The new snippet gives more of a plot and shows off the puppet-turned-boy brought to life in the film by Hanks’ Gepetto — and onscreen thanks to some computer magic.

Following the plot of Carlo Collodi‘s 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, which was spun into a Disney animated classic in 1940, the trailer shows Gepetto creating the wooden boy, who finds becoming real isn’t without its challenges. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth provides his voice.

Oh, and there’s that whole “nose grows when he lies” business. “A lie can really change a person,” says Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Pinocchio’s pal and “conscience,” Jiminy Cricket. “Kinda on the nose, if you ask me,” he quickly admits of his own advice.

Erivo plays the Blue Fairy in this retelling and sings “When You Wish Upon a Star” in the coming attraction.

Her fellow Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco voices Sofia the Seagull. Keegan-Michael Key voices the scheming fox “Honest” John, and Luke Evans appears as the menacing Coachman. The movie reunites Hanks with his Forrest Gump director, Robert Zemeckis.

“Why on earth would you want to be real, when you could be famous!?” the showman fox tempts the puppet.

The live-action Pinocchio debuts on Disney+ Thursday, September 8, which is this year’s Disney+ Day — a celebration of the streaming service that kicks off the Disney fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California, that weekend.

