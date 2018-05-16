Will Adele agree to audition for a starring role in an “Oliver!” remake?

Alasdair McLellan(LONDON) — Now here’s a strange…Twist. The British tabloid The Sun claims that a remake of the 1968 movie musical Oliver! is in the works, and they want the Grammy and Oscar-winning superstar to take a lead role in the Oliver Twist adaptation. The only catch is, she’ll have to audition.

According to The Sun, the producers of the remake want Adele to play the lead female role of Nancy. But just because she’s one of the best singers in the world today doesn’t mean she can also act, so that’s why the producers want her to try out.

A source tells the paper, “[They’re] still really keen to get Adele on board but they will not be seen to be giving her preferential treatment. They know she has a world-class voice but want to see if she can sustain that while also acting and dancing. It’s going to be a huge production and they need to cast the right people with enough stamina.”

Theater impresario Cameron Macintosh, who produced Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon and Cats, is supposedly involved in the Oliver! remake.

The source dished, “There’s been a few bumps in the road on the project but everybody is quietly hopeful that once they get Adele in front of the [producers], they can move forward.”

Of course, Adele’s never publicly said she was interested in this movie project — or any movie project, actually — so take The Sun’s report with a grain of salt.

The 1968 film version of Oliver!, based on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist, won six Oscars.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.