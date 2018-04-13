Will Ferrell's team issues statement following car accident Thursday night

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle,” reads the statement. ” Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital.”

“Will’s longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his other colleague Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition,” the statement continues. “Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them.”

The statement concludes, “He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving.”

As previously reported, The accident happened just before 11:00 p.m. local time on Interstate 5 in Orange County, CA, known locally as the I-5 freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ferrell was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven 2017 Lincoln SUV when the accident occurred.

The SUV was traveling in the HOV lane when it was sideswiped by a 2007 Toyota traveling the lane to the right of it, causing it to strike the center median and flip.

The event which Ferrell attended in San Diego was called Glam Up the Midterms, and he appeared as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy.