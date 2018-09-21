Will Smith on his debut as a stand-up comedian: “I AM HOOKED”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith took his first crack at stand-up comedy this week and he loved it.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Smith shared a series of photos from his comedy debut.

“I did Stand Up last night… FIRST TIME EVER!,” he wrote. “I opened for Dave Chappelle. I AM HOOKED.”

According to Variety, Smith made his stand-up comedy debut at the Peppermint Club on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, as part of Chappelle’s three-and-a-half hour surprise show. Smith was said to have filmed his set as part of his new Bucket List video series, which has yet to be released. The actor explained that his 50th birthday was coming up and doing stand up was definitely on his “bucket list.”

The private event was attended by the likes of Jon Stewart, Katt Williams and LeBron James, and Will’s wife Jade Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow were also in the audience.

Variety reports that some of Will’s jokes included how he lost control of his house after Jada’s Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch turned their garage into a control booth, and how his son Jaden now considers him “the second-best rapper in the house!”

