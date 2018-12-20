Will Smith responds the Internet's objection to his Genie in 'Aladdin'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Not everyone is thrilled by the Genie’s new look in the upcoming live-action Aladdin.

After Entertainment Weekly previewed some of the scenes from the the forthcoming Disney film, some fans took to social media to critique Will Smith’s high ponytail and blue outfit.

“Ruin one of your favourite Disney movies in one picture #Aladdin,” tweeted one fan, posting an image of the EW cover.

“Genie ain’t blue :'( #Aladdin,” complained another, referring to the Genie’s color in the 1992 animated Aladdin.



One fan simply couldn’t get over how un-genie like Will Smith looked. “My dude Aladdin out here looking like Bobby Newport,” the fan wrote, referencing Paul Rudd‘s Parks and Recreation character.



Smith later took to Instagram to quell fans’ concern. “Check Me Rockin’ the Top Knot Ponytail Vibes in @entertainmentweekly,” he wrote, along with a photo of the cover. He added, “(and yes, I’m gonna be BLUE! 🙂 ).”



In the comments section of his Instagram post, captured by an user online, Smith provided more detail: “I’m going to be BLUE!,” he wrote. “This is how the Genie is in Human / Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of movie.”

Disney’s Aladdin, which also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, opens May 24, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

<strong><br /></strong>

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.