Will Smith says he's “definitely gonna block” fan after “entanglement” joke

Will Smith doesn't seem to be a fan of jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with August Alsina.

On Wednesday, the Bad Boys actor shared an Instagram clip showing what jumping rope looks like from the rope’s point of view. While many joked that the video made them dizzy, one user took the video as an opportunity to make a witty comment and wrote, “Ok don’t get entangled” with a laughing-crying emoji.

Smith appeared amused by the joke, but made it clear that it won’t be tolerated on his page when he replied, “Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny! I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!”

The joke stems from a recent episode of Red Table Talk in which Jada referred to her relationship with Alsina (while separated from Will) as an “entanglement.” Her use of the word has since sparked a new community of jokes and memes.

