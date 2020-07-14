Will Smith seemingly addresses rift with Jada Pinkett Smith in resurfaced clip

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)(LOS ANGELES) — In a recently resurfaced video, Will Smith seemingly references the time that he and Jada Pinkett Smith decided to separate.

In the self-shot video, obtained by British publication Daily Mail, the Bad Boys star shared, “You can make a person smile, you can make a person feel good, you can make a person laugh, but whether a person is happy is deeply utterly and completely out of your control.”

He continued, “I remember the day I said to Jada, ‘I retire. I retire from trying to make you happy. I need you to go make yourself happy and just prove to me it’s even possible.'”

Will explained that he and Jada had a “false romantic concept” in which they believed they could be the source of each other’s happiness before realizing they “were two completely separate people on two completely separate individual journeys” who were “choosing to walk our separate journeys together.”

He added, “Her happiness was her responsibility and my happiness was my responsibility.”

The video is believed to be from 2018 and comes after Will and Jada’s record-breaking Red Table Talk episode in which Jada admitted she had become involved in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina during a a time when the couple was separated.

By Danielle Long

