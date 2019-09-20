ABC-Entertainment 

Will the Emmys crown 'Game of Thrones' this Sunday night?

WFIN

Helen Sloan/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — The 71st Emmy Awards will air this Sunday night on FOX, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Despite its controversial final season, HBO’s Game of Thrones still leads all nominees with a record 32 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon’s award-winning comedy series, is a distant second with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl with 19. 

Saturday Night Live scored 18 nominations, one more than former cast member Bill Hader’s Barry, which earned 17, including an Outstanding Comedy Actor nod for Hader himself. 

While there’s no host this year, there will obviously be no shortage of star power at the podium. Anthony Anderson, Bill Hader, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Ben Stiller have been tapped to present, as have Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, RuPaul, Lilly Singh, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Here is the list of nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found here.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
 Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
 Don Cheadle – Black Monday
 Ted Danson – The Good Place
 Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
 Bill Hader – Barry
 Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
 Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
 Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
 Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
 Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
 Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
 Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
 Laura Linney – Ozark
 Mandy Moore –  This Is Us
 Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
 Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
 Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
 Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
 Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
 Billy Porter – Pose
 Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
 Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
 Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
 Connie Britton – Dirty John
 Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us
 Joey King – The Act
 Niecy Nash – When They See Us
 Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
 Mahershala Ali – True Detective
 Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
 Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
 Jared Harris – Chernobyl
 Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
 Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Drama Series
 Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series
 Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

Outstanding Limited Series
 Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

Outstanding TV Movie
 Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.