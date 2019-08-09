Will William Shatner beam aboard 'Dancing with the Stars'?

ABC(NEW YORK) — On Good Morning America on Friday to promote his new History show The UnXplained, William Shatner got a surprise message from his pal Tom Bergeron — who tried once again to recruit the Star Trek star for Tom’s returning series Dancing with the Stars.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Shatner if he’d do DWTS, and his answer was surprising.

“For years they’ve been wanting [me], and I thought, ‘You know, you can make an idiot of yourself anywhere — but on Dancing with the Stars you’re more likely to make an idiot of yourself,'” he said to laughter.

“And I thought maybe I would — and then, I ride a lot of horses,” Shatner added. “I’m still competing on horseback. And your back slowly goes. And the back controls the legs.”

Still, Shatner offers, “I think my dancing years are over but if Tom would carry me around, I mean maybe.”

The UnXplained airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on History. DWTS returns to ABC this fall.

