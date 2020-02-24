Will Yun Lee is proud of 'The Good Doctor''s positive prognosis

ABC/Art Streiber(NEW YORK) — Actor Will Yun Lee isn’t a doctor, but, as the old saw goes, he plays one on TV — and as he jokes to ABC Audi, that’s good enough for his parents.

Lee has been in huge films, including The Wolverine opposite Hugh Jackman, and he returns Thursday as Takeshi Kovacs [KO-vahch] on the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi hit Altered Carbon. But as he explains to ABC Audio, it’s his role asDr. Alex Park in ABC’s The Good Doctor that really hits home.

“It’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my career that…validates me in front of my parents because they think I’m an actual doctor,” the actor and martial artist says with a laugh.

The series, imported from Korea by actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim, stars Freddie Highmore as a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome who is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

With a global audience of 50 million viewers, The Good Doctor was just named the most-watched drama series in the world at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. That success isn’t lost on Lee.

“It is one of those shows that feels like a dying breed, in that it’s a show about hope, and it’s amazing it anchors itself to that,” he notes.

The Good Doctor airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC.