William Shatner’s busy pandemic: Horseback riding, cutting albums, a podcast, a hit History Channel show, and more

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — While you may have had trouble doing anything but bingeing TV during the pandemic, 89-year-old William Shatner has been killing it.

“You know, I’m embarrassed to say that I’ve been really doing well,” the multi-tasking Star Trek icon admits to ABC Audio.

“I’ve been vaccinated. Nobody in my family has gotten the disease, my wife’s got her first shot. My kids are getting vaccinated. I mean, it’s just…been ‘OK,'” he says, seemingly embarrassed. “And, as so many people who have lost loved ones, I have been fortunate enough not to have.”

Aside from being healthy, Shatner has been very productive. “Let me tell you why,” he explains. “I’ve been able to focus on things so there’s no extraneous noise or people.”

The accomplished equestrian says, “One of the things that I made a giant leap is my ‘seat’ on riding a horse because I’m able to go frequently and focus on that horse. I’ve become a better rider, much better rider.”

He adds, “I’ve been able to create an album, actually two, with a friend of mine who’s a poet and with a guy who’s a musician….We’ve created…two albums [that were] picked up by Universal Records…”

Shatner adds, “I’m doing a podcast. In this time with the distancing, I’m doing a show called The Unexplained, which has become a hit on the History Channel. I got all kinds of things going…”

For good measure, he reveals, “I’m going to interview three authors and do this new idea for a book club. I mean, it’s just one thing after another. It’s fantastic.”

The Unexplained returns Friday night, April 2 on History.

Oh, and what’s more, Shatner can be seen On Demand on March 26 in the romantic comedy Senior Moment.

By Stephen Iervolino

