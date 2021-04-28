Willow Smith opens up about her polyamorous life on ‘Red Table Talk’

Red Table Talk / Facebook

Willow Smith revealed she’s polyamorous during an in-depth conversation about relationships with her mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka “Gammy,” on Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk.

“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do,” says Willow. “So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?”

Willow first discussed her interest in having multiple partners in a relationship and her love for “men and women equally” in a previous episode of the Facebook Watch show nearly two years ago. In doing research, the “Transparent Soul” singer said she recently discovered that some marriages or monogamous relationships end in divorce, as a result of infidelity.

“So that’s kind of one of the reasons why I actually was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens,” Willow continues. “In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

Gammy admitted she’s had “conversations” about poly relationships with her husband, Rodney, but she hasn’t grasped the idea of being able to love multiple partners at one time.

Willow, who’s 20, says she doesn’t see herself having more than two other partners at a time. Despite her parents, Jada and Will Smith, being married for nearly 24 years, Willow says she “only” sees herself getting married for financial purposes.

“As long as you are learning to have the greatest love affair with Willow, I’m OK with whatever you do,” adds Jada.

