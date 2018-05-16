Willow Smith says the pressure of fame made her cut herself

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — During the latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, Smith’s daughter Willow opened up about the time she felt she lost her sanity.

“I feel like I lost my sanity at one point,” Willow revealed to her mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. “It was after that whole “Whip My Hair” thing and I just had stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of like, just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything, like, I can do besides this?’”

Willow, now 17, was just nine years old when her single “Whip My Hair” was released.

“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album,” Willow explains. “And I was just like, ‘No, I’m not gonna do that.'”

She continues, “And after all of that kinda settled down and it was just like a kind of lull. Like I was just listening to a lot of dark music, and it was just so crazy and I was just like plunged into this black hole, and I was, like, cutting myself.”

The news of her cutting stuns both Jada and her mother, with the two of them inquiring who else knew about her struggles.

“I never talk about it because it was such a short, weird point in my life, but you have to pull yourself out of it,” says Willow. “I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain, but my physical circumstances weren’t reflecting that.”

Willow says she eventually came out of that dark place and stopped hurting herself after deeming her actions “psychotic.”

The latest episode of Red Table Talk is available now available on Facebook.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.