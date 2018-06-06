Willy or won't he? Donald Glover reportedly in the running for WB's remake of Willy Wonka

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Solo star and Atlanta creator Donald Glover is reportedly in the running to star in the remake a classic movie.

According to Collider, Glover is on the shortlist to play the title role in a new Willy Wonka remake commissioned by Warner Bros. The reported short list also includes Ryan Gosling and Justice League star Ezra Miller.



The character of Willy Wonka was first introduced in the Roald Dahl novel Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and has had several versions on the big screen. Its most notable adaptation was by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in 1971, followed by a version featuring Johnny Depp in 2005.

The forthcoming project will be reportedly produced by David Heyman and screenwriter Simon Rich.