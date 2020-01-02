Wilmer Valderrama popped the question on New Year's Day

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — “It’s just us now,” is how former That ’70s Show veteran Wilmer Valderrama captioned an Instagram photo of him proposing to his model girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco, on New Year’s Day.

The couple is seen on the beach, with NCIS star Wilmer on bended knee on a rock jutting into the ocean. The pair have been linked since April of last year, People reports.

Valderrama, 39, has been linked to many Hollywood beauties, including Mandy Moore, Mischa Barton and Demi Lovato, whom he dated for six years before they broke up amicably in June of 2016. They remain best friends, according to their statement at the time.

