With coronavirus shuttering theaters, Sony releasing 'Bloodshot' on digital March 24

GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW/Sony Pictures(NEW YORK) — Although the film just opened in theaters — many of which are now closed over concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus — Sony Pictures is releasing its Vin Diesel movie Bloodshot digitally on March 24.

The comic adaptation, in which the actor plays a super-soldier out for vengeance, is just the latest movie to be shuttled to home video release early, in light of the pandemic that is leading to theater closures worldwide.

Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group said in a statement, “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium.”

He added, “Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time.”

Bloodshot will retail for $19.99.

Warner Bros. recently announced its Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, was coming to digital download on March 24.

Universal, too, decided that its film Trolls World Tour, which wasn’t set to open until April 10, as well as the studio’s recently released pictures The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma, will each be released for purchase via on-demand services for $19.99.

