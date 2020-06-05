With criminal justice donations, Leonardo DiCaprio shares commitment to “listen, learn and take action”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Leonardo DiCaprio took to his official Instagram page on Thursday night to announce that he would make donations to four organizations committed to criminal justice reform following the death of George Floyd while in custody.

“I commit to listen, learn and take action,” read a graphic in white lettering over a black box.

Next to it, DiCaprio wrote, “I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long,” DiCaprio wrote.

“I will support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change,” he added.

The 45-year-old actor then announced he would be making donations to the following organizations: Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, the NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.

He closed by urging people to join him in “following and learning from the organizations.”

By George Costantino

