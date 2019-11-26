With 'Star Wars' ending, Daisy Ridley is ready to sing for her supper

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — While Star Wars fans anxiously await Rey’s fate in the epic finale of the Skywalker saga, actress Daisy Ridley said she was even stunned by what made the final cut.

“I was very surprised when J.J. [Abrams] showed me the trailer before they released it,” she told Good Morning America about the scene where she is wielding a red lightsaber, the weapon used by those dedicated to the dark side of the Force. “I could not believe that it was in there. It was so exciting.”

But when asked point blank if her character goes to the dark side, Ridley said, “She is a character who is struggling with two pulls to the light and dark…But where she ends up, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Details of the final film have been held extremely close to the vest, but after Abrams told GMA that a copy of the script wound up on eBay, fans questioned who in the cast was the culprit.

“Apparently people assume it was me,” Ridley said. “I’m not going to throw the person under the bus, but there is someone — potentially coming up on the show this week.”

For the record, that seems to finger John Boyega.

After looking back on her journey with this monumental movie franchise, Ridley said, “It’s gone so quickly, sort of in the grand scheme of things, and it’s now the end.”

As for what’s next? “I would love to do a musical,” said the actress, who once duetted with Barbra Streisand. If I keep saying it hopefully someone will give me a part in a musical.”

She added, “Singing in front of people is terrifying — but I’m ready for that.”

The final chapter, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 20 from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.