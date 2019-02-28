With tonight’s episode, 'Grey’s Anatomy' becomes longest-running medical drama in TV history

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Seriously? Seriously. Grey’s Anatomy is about to hit another milestone.

The series airs its 332nd episode tonight, officially making it the longest-running primetime medical drama in history. It surpasses ER to claim the title.

The 15th season episode, titled “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” is directed by Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey on the show. It features Jesse Williams’ Jackson throwing a party to celebrate the successful surgery of his mom Catherine, played by Debbie Allen, but nothing goes as planned.

Meanwhile, Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers, deals with the surprise return of his mom, Helen.

The record-breaking episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.